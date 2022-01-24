KELOLAND Living: Magnificent Monday!

We hope you’re well rested after the weekend and ready to tackle another week with us here on KELOLAND Living. We’ve got a lot of great content coming your way all week!

We kicked off the show with a fitness expert to learn why picking one thing to focus on for four weeks at a time will help you reach your goals without being overwhelmed.

It’s National Peanut Butter Day but instead of treating yourself, why not treat your fur babies? We whipped up a very simple, three ingredient recipe that will have your pets begging for more.

It’s time for another KELOLAND Living Book Club pick. We discussed last month’s book and introduced you to what we have lined up next. You’re definitely going to want to add this to your reading list and following along.

A hand-bound book is a great way to separate your next gift from others but how do you do it? You’re in luck because we broke it down and shared exactly how on today’s show. And it’s so easy you can even get the kids involved!

Kitchens are a big investment, so the key is to create a timeless kitchen that will still look current in years to come. An interior designer stopped by to explain exactly how you can do just that.

We hope you enjoyed kicking your week off with us. Be sure to meet us back again tomorrow for another great show. We’ve got another great soup recipe to end our “Souper Tuesdays.” That’s not all though, we’re demonstrating how to use make up to create a face lift illusion and sitting down Across The Table with another person you should know in KEOLAND. All that and more coming up tomorrow at 2pm.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!