Happy Monday. Thanks for kicking off your week with us!

Has a little kid ever asked you about your favorite dinosaur and you’re without a clue on how to answer that? You don’t have to worry now because Jurassic Quest stopped by the studio so we could find out how they’re working to educate people with their dinosaurs.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Neighborhood Dental joined us in the studio to educate us all on why your children’s dental hygiene is important, and how they go above and beyond to make everyone patient feel comfortable.

Do you have one or multiple junk drawers in your house that you wish could be more organized? Especially before your guests come over? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! An expert joined us on set today to share tips on organizing one room at a time.

Whether or not you have a special someone to celebrate Valentine’s Day with, Galentine’s Day is a great time for you to get together to celebrate platonic love with your closest friends. An event planner stopped by to share how you can put on the best Galentine’s Day party.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day… A sweet, festive treat is a must. We had a local cookie decorator stop by to teach us some new decorating skills by learning how to create a “pop-it” themed cookie.

We hope you had a great Monday! We are back tomorrow with another great show. We’re sitting down Across the Table from someone you should know in KELOLAND. Plus, we are learning why it’s never too late to pick up a new instrument, how to make the perfect heart-cuterie board for Valentine’s Day and a whole lot more on tomorrow’s show. Be sure to tune in at 2pm. You won’t want to miss it!

