How do you truly know when your child is ready for Kindergarten? The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center shared information to help parents know they’re making the right decision when it comes time to sending your kiddo off to school.

Millions of households have ordered and received their free at-home COVID-19 tests. Do you know when and how to use them and what to do if you test positive? We got all the details from the Sioux Falls Department of Health on today’s show.

Shrove Tuesday, aka the last day of Mardi Gras, is tomorrow! How are you celebrating? If you aren’t sure yet, Chef Omar stopped by just in time to share a delicious jambalaya recipe that is packed full of flavor.

Speaking of celebrating, the Jewish holiday of Purim is coming up. A local Jewish Community Leader joined us on the show to explain how we can help the community honor the Purim holiday and even get in on the celebration with a special recipe known as Hamentashen.

There are a variety of different eating disorders that can take over a person’s life. We had two experts join us on the show to help raise awareness on eating disorders, and explain the role nutrition has when it comes to the treatment process.

