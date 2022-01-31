We’ve got a very special show for you today as our very own Creative Director, Paul Farmer fills in for Brittany to co-host with Ashley!

As we head towards February we often think of wearing red for Valentine’s Day, but on today’s show we talked with the American Heart Association about why it’s important to wear red this Friday for heart health.

We made our very own “crochassic” park with a crocheted amigurumi dinosaur. If you’ve been thinking about getting into amigurumi, you’ll want to get all the tips we shared in today’s show!

With January coming to a close you may be looking back at the first month of the year thinking, gosh I really didn’t get anything I wanted accomplished. That’s why we tackled to-do lists today.

Has anyone ever told you that you’re a poet and you don’t even know it? We learned about one man aiming to tell other people’s stories through poetry.

We’ve got another great show coming up tomorrow! We catch up with a dynamic husband and wife team who know the true meaning of supporting each other’s dreams in this week’s Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. You don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day to get a little romance in your lives! We’re checking out modern romance books. We have all that and more tomorrow at 2 PM.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!