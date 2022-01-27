Today on KELOLAND Living we remembered The Holocaust by speaking to a local Jewish woman whose grandparents lived in Eastern Europe during World War II to learn more about the continued impact of The Holocaust on local Jewish families.

We sat down with Kory Davis to talk about The Experience Real Estate’s expansion in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

Everyone loves puppy chow, so why not turn it into a delicious cookie? Molly Hill showed us how to make puppy chow flavored cookies that are doubly good because they are also topped with puppy chow!

Lifescape’s Mall Walk is virtual once again, but don’t worry, you still have several ways to get involved. We spoke to Lifescape about this year’s event.

And, the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center shared their commitment to children and mental health across the State of South Dakota.

If you missed any of today’s engaging content, make sure to check the segments out in the links below.

We’re rounding out the week tomorrow with another great show! Are you an advocate for agriculture, aka an agvocate? We’re sitting down with a few local farmers to learn more about how they’re adapting to climate change. Do you love waffles? We’ve got waffles, but not just any waffles – we’re getting some of the hottest new waffle trends from an up-and-coming waffle truck. Winter Pride is right around the corner and we’re getting all the details. And just in time for national Lego day, we’re learning to make Lego Cookies!

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!