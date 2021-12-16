KELOLAND Living: It’s snow joke, we’ve got a great Thursday show!

Happy Friday Jr! We’ve got another great show for you today.

It’s fun to dress up during the holiday season and for some that might include adding some glam to your holiday makeup. Angelique Verver with Platinum Imagination Hair & Makeup is bringing in two models to demonstrate on how to create some festive looks.

We’ve covered everything from a classic chocolate chip to the the height-defying 3D Christmas trees. Now, we’re taking on a Brazilian classic, the Brigadeiros, for our next Christmas cookie.

A holiday treat doesn’t have to be unhealthy. We’re learning some festive healthy snacks for kids that are quick and easy to make. Even the kids can help!

Have you completed your gift list or are you going to make it easy with the option of gift cards? If so, we don’t want you falling victim to any gift card scams. The Better Business Bureau is joining us with advice on how to keep that from happening.

Chilly weather means you might be stuck inside more. Why not try making your own candle? We’re learning how to on today’s show and how one business donates theirs to a great cause.

We’ve made it through half of our 12 Days of Christmas Cookies but the dough is still rolling on tomorrow’s show as we learn to make snickerdoodles. We’re stopping by Glacial Lakes Distillery and Cutler Law Firm to see what they’re all about. Plus, we’re learning all about Deadwood and why you’d want to visit. All that and more coming up on Friday’s show at 2pm.

