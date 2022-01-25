KELOLAND Living: It’s a tip-top Tuesday

It was another tip-top Tuesday today on KELOLAND Living.

We sat down Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars from attorney Lindsay Harris to learn more about how the events of her adolescence shaped her future career.

Ever look in the mirror and and wonder where all the years have gone? We’ve got tips from a makeup pro on how to contour your face to look younger.

As most parents will tell you, it’s easy to let your own goals go to the wayside in order to meet all the needs (and demands!) of your children. Thankfully, we had a fitness expert on the set today to give us some “exercise snacks” to help us fit our fitness in throughout a busy day.

Getting the winter blues? With the cold weather and lack of light, it’s easy to feel sad in winter. But don’t worry – and be happy – with the tips we had on Tuesday’s show!

