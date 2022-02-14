It was a big day on the set of KELOLAND Living! We celebrated our 1000th show! Jeff Gould filled in as Ashley Thompson’s co-host today as we took a walk down memory lane and shared some of our favorite moments with you.

It’s also Valentine’s Day! We sat down with a local couple who’s long-lasting love story can give us the secrets to happily ever after.

As we celebrate Black History month are we asking ourselves if we are doing enough to learn about and lift up the history of Black people in America? We sat down with Vaney Hariri to get his perspective.

Levo Credit Union puts a strong emphasis on supporting the community. That’s why they joined us in the studio with their partners from the Sioux Falls Storm and the Sioux Falls School District to learn more about the upcoming Night of Hope.

Want a garage floor that stands the test of time and wear and tear of your truck? Look no further than Select Coatings. We learned how their products are the gold standard in floor coverings.

Tune in tomorrow at 2 PM for another great show! We’re talking to a local doctor about understanding the important of women’s heart health. We’re also sitting down Across the Table from a local spiritual leader. We’ll help you celebrate a single and fabulous life for National Singles Awareness Day and we learn to make a latch hook rug!

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

