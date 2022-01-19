KELOLAND Living: Happy Wednesday!

It was another wintery Wednesday here on KELOLAND Living as we continued our journey to embrace winter by going ice fishing with at the Outdoor Campus! How many fish do you think we caught? If you missed the show, make sure you check out the link below.

We continued our focus on food and culture with not one, but two dishes that have been passed down from generations before. We learned how to make authentic Mexican tamales AND we got a lesson in aebleskiver!

The ladies from TH Grey stopped by the set to show us some of their latest fashion finds and tell us all about their re-grand opening coming up this Saturday! You won’t want to miss it!

And we learned more about the mental health options thanks to the State Wide Family Engagement Center.

We’ve got another great show for you tomorrow! We’re back in the kitchen cooking up some more culture, but this time Ashley’s bringing a recipe from her own Lebanese heritage! KELOLAND News Anchor, Angela Kennecke joins us to tell us about the upcoming art auction for Emily’s Hope. And she’s not the only news anchor joining us, we also have Tom Hanson in the studio to tell us all about his upcoming trip to Alaska (and how you can join him). And finally we’re kicking off the next edition of our business beat by heading over to Reliabank! You won’t want to miss a thing so make sure you tune in at 2 PM!

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

