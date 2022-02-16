Sip, sip, hooray! We’ve had a great Wednesday! Looking for a tea-licious cocktail recipe? We’ve got you covered with a Festive French 75 and a Mint-Basil Collins, both based with flavorful tea from The Spice and Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls.

While you get cozy sipping on your tea, maybe you want to try your hand at a new handicraft? On today’s show Ashley Thompson taught Brittany Kaye the art of latch hooking.

Thinking of becoming a foster parent? We were joined by a local family who fosters and then we spoke to an expert to understand how to become a foster parent.

For many of us babysitting was our first paying gig, but as you think of sending your own kids out on their first babysitting jobs it’s important to know about resources that can help prepare them for the job. That’s why we sat down with EmBe to learn more about its babysitting classes.

There might still be quite the chill in the air but that doesn't mean you can't start a garden right now. We're learning about hydroponic gardening. We sit down for another Reliabank Business Beat with a local event superstar who got roots DJ'ing in his teens. Can you read this newsletter clearly? We take a trip over to Vance Thompson Vision to see what's new in vision correction surgery.

