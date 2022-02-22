We had another great show on KELOLAND Living today!

Whether you’re rebuilding, remodeling or just looking for some new ideas for your home, the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire has the perfect opportunity for you. They stopped by the studio to give us details on what you can expect at the 2022 Sioux Empire Home Show.

It’s Tuesday and you know what that means. We sat down Across The Table with someone you should know in KELOLAND. Today’s guest is Becka Burger. She helps run the show at HenkinSchultz, an advertising and marketing agency in Sioux Falls.

We continued wedding week by sharing ideas for when you’re popping the question to the people you want standing by your side on your big day. We put together a DIY “will you be my bridesmaid” box and shared a DIY eye makeup remover recipe that will remove even the most stubborn waterproof mascara.

We have our fair share of reading segments on the show because we all know the importance of literacy. We sat down with the Sioux Falls School District and Siouxland Libraries to get the inside scoop on a new partnership aimed at getting readers to track the books they read in one month.

What makes the home more cozy and unique to your taste? Signs. Farmhouse signs to be exact. We invited a farmhouse sign creator on our show to share details and examples that will bring the perfect touch to your home.

Tune in tomorrow for an all new KELOLAND Living – BUT make sure you’re on the right channel when you do. Soccer is once again kicking us off our regular station again tomorrow. But have no fear, we’ll still be airing on KELOXtra at 2 PM CST and then again for a encore viewing at 9 PM CST.

Wedding week continues as we sit down with a wedding photographer and get tips on what to look for when you’re searching for an engagement ring. And if you’re following along with our KELOLAND Living Book Club, we’re introducing next months book tomorrow! All that and a lot more coming up in Wednesday’s show.

And don’t forget to follow us on social media!