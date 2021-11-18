KELOLAND Living: Happy Thursday!

As we continue our march through the holiday season it seems like everything around us is a glow. Why shouldn’t you be able to join in the fun? Find out how you can find your glow with Glo House in this week’s Cutler Business Beat.

Comfort seems to come to the forefront when you think of how to dress for the upcoming holiday feasts, but did you know you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort? We’re finding out from an expert how we can stay stylish for Thanksgiving.

Your eye health is one of the most important things to the experts at Vance Thompson Vision. We’re learning how they set themselves apart from the pack while putting patients first.

Have you found your perfect pair of winter boots? If not Scheel’s has you covered with the perfect pair.

You’re not going to want to miss tomorrow’s KELOLAND Living! Watch M-F at 2pm CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3pm CT on KELOXTRA!