KELOLAND Living: Happy Thursday!

We feel the holiday spirit from our heads to our mistletoes! From gift giving, to cookies, holiday desserts and more, we’ve got everything you need to have a very merry season.

Here comes Santa Claws, here comes Santa Claws…but before you give a puppy as a Christmas gift this howl-iday season, we’ve got some advice to ensure you avoid potential pawblems. To learn more click on the link below.

With the hustle and the bustle of the holiday season, it might be time to stop and take a Santa-plause to treat yo’ elf with today’s edition of our 12 Days of Christmas Cookies. And if cookies aren’t what you crave, we’ve also got a delicious white truffle cheesecake.

In today’s Cutler Business Beat we sit down with fitness expert and online health coach Katie Grevlos. Katie shares why how her scientifically backed approach to health and fitness coaching is both fun and sustainable, even if you do enjoy a few of those aforementioned Christmas cookies.



Are you currently participating in the health insurance open enrollment process? We have an expert from Avera Health in to explain everything you need to know to make the best decision for you and your family.

Find more information on everything from today's show by clicking on the links below.

Join us for another KELOLAND living tomorrow as we wrap up our festive week! We continue on our quest for all things Christmas cookie with a recipe for a chocolate espresso cookie. REACH Literacy & The Union Gospel Mission show us how to make a craft that will be near and deer to your hearts and how you can help them collect books for kids. And kick of the weekend festivities with a preview of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Tis the Season concert!

