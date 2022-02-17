Happy Thursday! We had a terrific day here on the KELOLAND Living set.

If you’re tired of wearing contacts and not being able to see clearly when you wake up in the morning, Vance Thompson Vision has a solution for you. We sat down with them to learn more about LASIK vision correction and how they can give you the gift of vision.

Today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest has a special talent when it comes to planning events. From lighting to décor, Jeremy Brech shared what all goes into making your dream event come true and why he loves what he does.

Does your child struggle with picking up a book to sit down and read? Or maybe your busy schedule also plays a role in finding time to do that? Siouxland Libraries and Therapy Dogs International stopped by the studio with a furry friend to explain how Tail Waggin’ Tutors could be the answer to that problem.

South Dakota doesn’t have the best weather when it comes to keeping your plants alive, but we think we shared just the ticket that will keep your green thumb going all year round by learning how to create a hydroponic garden.

Life after birth looks different for everyone and can be a struggle. An expert joined us in the studio to share advice and tips on how to get through the postpartum baby blues.

We hope you enjoyed today’s show and meet us back tomorrow for another special show. We’re featuring five of the Avera Tradition of Caring recipients. Tune in at 2pm to learn more about their mission and how you can support them.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!