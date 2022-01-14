KELOLAND Living: Happy Fri-YAY!

It’s Fri-YAY! We definitely had some fun on today’s show to get your weekend started the right way.

We kicked off the show with a zoom interview with Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks. They shared details on how you can enter the “Rodney Run” Economy Jokes Contest for the chance to win $1000 and how you could be a contestant on “You Bet Your Life.”

Calling all dairy free people!! We have the best ranch dressing recipe that won’t make you feel sick. And the best part? It’s so good, the dairy lovers in your family and friends won’t even know the difference!

Are you in the right mindset for financial success in 2022? That’s the first step and once you have that, it’s time to actually make the goals and have a plan. We got tips on how to set those goals up from a Financial Counseling Coordinator.

We’re trying to contribute to make the world a more greener place so every Friday we’ve got a “Friends of the Environment” segment to share ways we can all get involved. Today, we chatted with the Presentation Sisters to learn about their involvement in grassland restoration and regenerative agriculture.

We hope you have a great weekend but be sure to meet us back here on Monday at 2pm to start your week off with us. We’re sharing the chemistry of candy so you can make your own, details on the upcoming Sno Jam Comedy Fest, a delicious recipe and a whole lot more on Monday’s show!

