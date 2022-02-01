Happy Tuesday! We had a terrific day here on the KELOLAND Living set.

Every Tuesday we introduce you to fascinating people in KELOLAND, but with Valentine’s Day just around the corner we thought we should sit down with a KELOLAND power couple to hear how they support each other’s successes AND have fun doing it. If you missed today’s show, make sure you click on the link below to learn more about Nancy and Bruce Halverson.

Speaking of love being in the air, why not spice up your life by adding some romance novels to your reading list? But, forget Fabio! Today’s modern romances are more inclusive and better represent diversity. We reviewed five great modern romance novels to read just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The busy holiday season might be over but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any formal dinner parties in your near future. Do you know the rules when it comes to your dinner party etiquette? If not, you’re in luck because an expert joined us on the show today to help navigate your way through.

Grab your kids and roll up your sleeves! We shared a unique Valentine’s Day sensory bin that’s perfect for those of you who need a sensory play activity for your kids with a Valentine’s Day focus.

Like adults, children can also benefit from mindfulness. But with all the energy kids have, it can seem difficult to get them to sit still and use the simple practice of bringing a gentle, accepting attitude to the present moment. We learned some tips from a local mother who adds this to their family regimen and wants to help you do the same.

We hope you had a great Tuesday and meet us back tomorrow for another awesome show. We’ve got not one but two fun food segments! We’re celebrating National Tater Tot Day with a unique spin on tater tots and then we’re celebrating the Lunar New Year with an authentic Vietnamese recipe. We’re also making DIY Valentine’s Day boxes, and giving you the details on romance scams to look for. All that and much more coming up on tomorrow’s KELOLAND Living at 2pm.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!