KELOLAND Living: Getting festive on this Tuesday show!

It’s a busy week for many as we get closer to Christmas but take the time to check out what we did on our show today. You might even learn something that can help you get ready for your festivities!

Speaking of festivities, we all want to look our best at these. Aside from wearing fancy dresses and special jewelry, many people like to get a spray tan. But there’s nothing worse than it not lasting all night or getting on your clothes. We learned a DIY tan extender recipe that will take care of the problem.

There’s still four days until you have to set out the milk and cookies for Santa. Not sure what you’re making yet? We learned a delicious spritz cookie recipe and tips for making it easier.

Today is our last “Giving Tuesday” and we talked with the Sioux Falls Multicultural Center about their programs and why having an interpreter available to the non English speaking individuals in the community is so important.

The pandemic has left many people leaving the workforce and many businesses struggling to find employees. Whether or not, that’s something your business is struggling with are you doing what you can to retain your best employees? An expert weighed into this topic with advice on how you can keep the ones you cherish sticking around and how it all starts with great leadership.

It wouldn’t be a Tuesday without sitting down with someone you should know in KELOLAND at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. We introduced you to a doctor that trained in Nigera to learn how he ended up leading the Sioux Falls City Health Department just as a pandemic started to take hold.

Tomorrow’s show is sure to put you in a winter wonderland state of mind. Join us Wednesday as we keep the dough rolling for another Christmas cookie recipe. J&R Mechanical is also joining us to share how they’re giving back this season and Avera Health has details on what you need to know on COVID & the holidays. Join us for another great show tomorrow at 2pm.

