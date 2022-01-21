KELOLAND Living: Fun filled Friday

We had a fabulously fun filled Filled Friday here on the KELOLAND Living Set!

Is climate change putting you in a “grape depression”? Don’t just wine about it, do something about it! We were joined on set by Mel Guse, owner of Gist Wine Shop in Downtown Sioux Falls to get a lesson on eco-friendly wines and how to climate change is affecting the wine industry.

What’s wine without bread? As we wrapped up a week celebrating diversity through food we learned how to make challah bread from a local Jewish mother who also explained the importance of the traditions of the Shabbat dinner.

But if going to all that work isn’t in the cards for you this weekend, we also showed you how to make an easy pancake in a mug. Just microwave and eat!

We’ve talked about Rachmaninoff before, but this today we brought you a sampling of some of the radiant Rachmaninoff that will be performed by the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra this Saturday night. We were also joined on set by composer David M. Gordon and native Sioux Falls pianist, Paul Sanchez to get some insight into the world premiere that will also be performed at this weekend’s concert.

With cold temps comes bringing out the space heaters. Don’t let them become a fire hazard by ignoring important safety precautions! We learned more from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Don’t forget to click on the links below to see any of today’s segments you missed!

We’ve got an all new KELOLAND Living coming to you on Monday! We’re wrapping up the latest edition of the KELOLAND Living Book Club, “An Uncommon Friendship” (so read it this weekend if you haven’t yet!). We’re learning how to bind our own beautiful books from a local art maven. And learn to make doggie treats in honor of National Peanut Butter day.

