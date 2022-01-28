It’s finally Friday and we had a fantastic show to kick off the weekend.

We started off the show on a giggly note by trying out some laughter yoga exercises and learned the benefits for adding more laughter to your life.

With more time in the morning on the weekends, it can be nice to spend some extra time making a special breakfast. We shared some crazy waffle recipes that will have everyone wanting more.

Speaking of the weekend, what are your plans for THIS weekend? Add some color to the gloomy and grey winter days by stopping by one of the Winter Pride events happening this weekend. We got details on what’s happening all weekend on today’s show.

Are you keto or trying to be? Following a diet and being healthy doesn’t have to be boring. Mix up your meals and add something fun by making the keto-friendly cheesecake recipe we tried on today’s show.

Today was our last “Friends of the Environment Friday” in January. Three KELOLAND livestock producers and farmers stopped and talked about agriculture and the environment. And you might be surprised to hear it’s not as black and white as you might think.

We hope you have a great weekend but be sure to meet us back on Monday for another great show. We’re sitting down with the American Heart Association to get ready for National Heart Month, learning a DIY macaron craft and how to build a better to-do list. All that and a lot more coming up on Monday’s show at 2 PM.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

