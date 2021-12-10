KELOLAND Living: Fantastic Friday!

Happy Friday! You made it through another week. Kick off your weekend with us with a festive Friday show.

We’re keeping the dough rolling and the ovens on for another 12 Days of Christmas Cookies recipe. If you’re the type of person to go for the edge of the brownies, you’re going to definitely want to try todays double chocolate brownie cookie.

It wouldn’t be the holiday season with out some crafts. REACH Literacy and The Union Gospel Mission are sharing how you can collect books for kids and make a craft that you will keep near and deer to your heart.

What makes a Friday show even better? Live music of course. Our friends from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra jingle all the way into the studio to fill us in on their ‘Tis the Season show.

As of Tuesday of this week, 65% of South Dakota children who are 5-years-old and above have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while nearly 55% have completed the vaccination series. Sanford Health is in the studio to provide some answers to the questions many parents still have about whether or not it’s safe to get their children vaccinated.

We hope you have a great weekend but be sure to tune back in on Monday at 2pm! We continue with Merry Music Mondays with the classic music of the Nutcracker Ballet featuring a group of adaptive dancers. We’re continuing our 12 Days of Christmas Cookies with a yummy recipe dubbed “Merry Me Chocolate Chip Cookies”. And while we’re excited for the holidays we also know it can be tough on mental health. We’ll have an expert in to share why it’s important to be kind to yourself and give yourself grace.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media with Facebook or Twitter!