We wrapped another fantastic week with a fantastic Friday!

Do you have your tickets to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s concert Saturday night featuring the music of John Williams? We hope so because the concert is sold out! Thomas Fortner stopped by to tell us more about this weekend’s concert and all about their youth orchestra.

Are you the kind of person who can go out to dinner alone or take yourself to the movies? While it can be scary for some of us to do things on our own, on today’s show we were joined by a mindset coach to learn why “dating yourself” is important.

KELOLAND is a community filled with inspiring and accomplished women. You can recognize an inspiring woman in your life by nominating her for Tribute to Women. We were joined by a past winner to hear what that honor means to her.

It might not seem like it with the freezing temperatures, but wedding season is right around the corner. We wrapped up our “wedding week” with a wedding planner to help us prioritize what we need to focus on first.

And just how important are monitoring your blood sugars to the average healthy person? We got tips from a registered dietitian.

We hope you have a fun weekend but don’t forget to tune back in to KELOLAND Living on Monday! How much do you know about the Jewish holiday of Purim? We’ll be joined by a local Jewish community leader to learn how to make hamentaschen! It’s not the only holiday we are celebrating. We’re also making jambalaya for Mardi Gras. We’ll show you the proper way to take an at home COVID test and we’re shining a light on the trials that come with disordered eating.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CST on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CST on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!