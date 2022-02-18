We had a very special show today highlighting five of the 2022 Avera Tradition of Caring grant recipients.

Addiction and substance abuse can lead someone down a dark path and sometimes it can be hard to know when it’s time to reach out for help. Steve Handel joined us on the show to share his personal experience and how his life has changed after he reached out to Face It TOGETHER. We also heard from Peer Coach, Joe Tlustos to find out what make the program succed where other recovery programs have not.

Keiz Larson the CEO of the YMCA of Rapid City joined us through Zoom to have a conversation with us to share how their mission is putting Christian principles into practice through their programs that build healthy mind, body and spirit for all.

Many seniors are considered food insecure or don’t have access to healthy food. That’s where Area IV Senior Nutrition out of Aberdeen comes in. The organization’s Executive Director, Amy Richardt, stopped by the studio today to explain more about their mission and how they are calling out for help so they can maintain their services.

For decades REACH Literacy has made it their mission to provide critical literacy skills to adults and youth in the Sioux Empire. Paige Carda with REACH Literacy stopped by to explain more and share details on a program that is helping young readers at Anne Sullivan Elementary School.

Nancy Schlichenmayer and Sara Valle with The Right Turn in Rapid City also joined us on today’s show via Zoom. They told us about the importance of providing education and job training to strengthen the workforce and local economy in south central South Dakota.

We hope you enjoyed today's show and we hope that you enjoy your weekend.

