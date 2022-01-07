KELOLAND Living: Fantabulous Friday

It was another fantabulous Friday here on the KELOLAND Living set as we kicked of your weekend with another fun day of great topics!

Give yourself an early Christmas gift for NEXT year’s Christmas and check out our segment on the best ways to organize your Christmas décor as you put it away for the year.

Are you in as much a decluttering mood as we are? The only problem is what to do with the stuff you don’t want anymore. Why not declutter for a cause! Help the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota by helping them stock their kitchens while you declutter yours. Learn what they need by clicking on the link below.

While we are talking about getting rid of stuff, does your closet need a makeover? On today’s show we were joined by a fashion expert to find out what trends to leave behind in 2021.

The blustery temps have had many of us reaching for our thermostats. But what if we told you that by updating some of your surfaces and paint colors you could actually help your house retain heat? A local architect stopped by to explain some of the concepts of passive houses that we can all use to keep the heat up and help the environment at the same time.

January is a great time to reset your budgets for the year ahead. That’s we focused in on budgeting and finances for the new year.

Find all those stories and more by following the links below!

We’ll be back for a brand new KELOLAND Living on Monday! Does making candy feel more like candy crush than the sweet candy it should be? We’ve got you covered with the chemistry of candy. We’re following up with part two of decluttering for a cause by learning how to pack up a whole room starter kit for a survivor of human trafficking. And January is the perfect time to try new recipes, so tune in at 2 PM to learn a new savory recipe that will have you salivating!