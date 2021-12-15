KELOLAND Living: A winter wonderland Wednesday

Can you believe we are already halfway through the week? Ashley is off today so Brittany will be soloing the show!

We’re kicking off the show by stopping by Fonder Sewing Machine Company and you’re not going to believe the high-tech machines they have. These are perfect to please the crafter in your life and keep them busy when stuck inside during the snowy, cold, winter months.

Vance Thompson Vision is helping you see 2020 in 2022 with the gift of vision for those whose sight is so severely affected that there is only one option. They’re telling us all about intraocular lens and how that can help those in need.

We’re sitting down with one of the owners of Sioux Falls Mattress Firm, Paul Hollister for today’s Across the Table segment at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. Although he never thought his career would bring him to South Dakota, he says it’s been a homecoming, of sorts.

On a recent visit to Tom Berger, a Farm Bureau Financial Services agent in the Black Hills, his agency is more than just what he offers you but what they can do to give back to the community as well.

And of course we are heading to the kitchen for another 12 Days of Christmas Cookies recipe but today is a little unique. Instead of sharing a recipe, we’ve got a super easy but unique way for you to decorate those beloved sugar cookies.

To learn more click on the links below for the full segments from today’s show.

We hope you are having a great week and meet us back tomorrow for another show at 2pm. If you’re a last minute shopper and resort to gift cards, you’re going to want to tune in for some advice on not falling victim to gift card scams. Speaking of the holidays, we’ve got another Christmas cookie recipe and holiday makeup tips coming your way. All that and more coming up on tomorrow’s KELOLAND Living.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!