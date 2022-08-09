For this week’s Across the Table, we introduced you to Walker Duehr, a South Dakota native signed to an NHL contract and Brittany’s future brother-in-law.

Horizon Health Care stopped by to share more about their mission to provide rural communities with access to high-quality, affordable primary healthcare services and why taking time out during National Health Center Week to recognize those efforts is so important.

Your child leaving for college to go out into the world on their own can come with many emotions. We had an expert stop by to share advice on letting go and making the transition easier.

Many people think that people with disabilities can only receive services and not give back. We sat down with the Director of Development at DakotAbilities to learn how this is one of the barriers we can easily break down while making the community an even better place.

We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer and having the air conditioner running isn’t always easy. We demonstrated how you can make your own DIY air conditioner.

