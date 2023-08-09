On today’s show we talked a lot about jobs. If you are an employer looking to hire, you’ll want to check out the segment!

But jobs aren’t just for humans. We also sat down with a certified dog trainer to learn about the different jobs that dogs can do.

It’s Wednesday which means it was time for another addition of “Will it Waffle?” and today we tried fruits and veggies!

Living with cycstic fibrosis means taking a lot of extra precautions just to stay alive. We sat down with a local woman living with the lung disease to learn more about her life after the pandemic.

And we sat down with EmBe to learn more about their upcoming Tribute to Women event and how you can nominate an inspiring woman for an award.

Tune in to another KELOLAND Living tomorrow! The Levitt is joining us to give us a preview of this weekend’s concerts and Mitchell is teaching us to make one of his favorite bread recipes!