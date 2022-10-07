DankeShaneCo. stopped by to demonstrate how he makes his jewelry and what you will find at his booth at the upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show.

Obesity is a problem in America. Avera Health joined us in the studio to talk about common myths associated with obesity and how they can be overcome.

Planning an event or gathering soon for the holiday season? Hay Camp Brewing Company explains how their event team can help.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra kicked off the season. We sat down to learn all about their take on Tchaikovsky with special guest, Conrad Tao.

October 10th is National Native American Day. We sat down with two event organizers to hear what this day signifies and get details on how you can celebrate at their upcoming parade.

We hope you have a great weekend. Be sure to start your week off on the right foot by tuning in for another great show. We’re sitting down with Horizon Health Care, introducing another vendor you’ll find at the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show and getting details on the Ronald McDonald House Charities Week of Good. All that and more coming up on Monday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!