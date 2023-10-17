To kick off today’s show Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson revealed their finished country western Barbie Movie inspired costumes from yesterday’s show.

Kidz-N-Coats stopped by to tell us more about their upcoming coat give-a-away.

We also got a lesson in the different phases of peripheral neuropathy and learned more about what you can do to find relief.

In this week’s Across the Table we sat down with a very familiar face in KELOLAND, our former Mayor, Rick Knobe. Find out what he is up to now by clicking on the segment in the links below.

The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts show is quickly approaching! We learned more about another one of the vendors on today’s show.

And as Ashley and Mitchell gear up to emcee The Banquet’s upcoming Chilifest fundraiser, they learned more about the event and what KELOLAND Meteorologist, Scot Munt, plans to make for his chili entry.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re learning how to grow our own garlic!

