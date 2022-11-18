The Thanksgiving holiday is almost upon us but what are we really celebrating? On today’s show we sat down with a Native American educator to get tips on teaching children about the historic origins of the holiday.

If you are looking for some new recipes, you are in luck! A local French woman has written her debut cookbook and joined us with one of the recipes.

Where will you pick up all your ingredients? Staple and Spice Market in Rapid City has everything you need for your holiday preperations.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Saturday concert brings the works of Sibelius, Grieg, and a young composer from Sisseton. We sat down with this weekend’s guest pianist on today’s show.

Still need to figure out your Thanksgiving centerpiece? We learned a few tips from a local event planner.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXtra.