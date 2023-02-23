We had a very special edition of KELOLAND Living for you today to kick off the weekend. We introduced you to five of the 2023 Verne Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring recipients.

We kicked off the show by talking with this year’s new sponsor, Verne Eide Mitsubishi, to hear more about how sponsoring their program fits their mission.

More than 500 kids are assigned to CASA program as a result of their involvement with the court system through no fault of their own. We sat down with Sioux Falls Area Casa to learn more about their efforts on helping abused and neglected children.

We learned how Kingdom Boundaries Prison Aftercare helps form healthy relationships between Christian mentors and former offenders, regardless of their past indiscretions, in order to help them safely re-enter society.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House helps people experiencing homelessness in our community. We sat down to hear more about their effort to keeping their doors and open for those in need.

As a child, having a safe place to grow is so important. The Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area stopped by to share more on how they provide that and their core programs.

