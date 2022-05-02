On today’s show we sat down with Kendra Gottsleben to talk about the importance of looking at disabilities and rare diseases as forms of diversity and how her organization is hosting a fashion show to demonstrate how representation matters.

Now is the time to get registered for junior football, and on today’s show we learned how that opportunity is expanding to girls in KELOLAND.

Eid Mubarak to our Muslim friends! We sat down with a local Muslim family to learn more about the traditions and celebrations associated with today’s holiday, Eid al-Fitr.

Are you planning to attend the upcoming Masquerade Charity Ball benefitting Call to Freedom? If you are, you need the DIY masquerade mask we made on today’s show!

We’ve got another great show planned for tomorrow! With Mother’s Day just around the corner we’re showing you an easy DIY card that the kids can make just in time to celebrate. But what should Mother’s Day celebrations look like? We’ll hear from some local moms about why you don’t have to feel guilty if you just want to relax – without your kids. And do you know the difference between doing something with intention rather than for attention? We’ll learn how to tell the difference on tomorrow’s show!

Watch KELOLAND Living M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

