While the snow keeps falling, we keep having fun in the KELOLAND Living studio! Sophie Daly joined Ashley Thompson today to guest co-host and they sure had a lot of fun!

We’ve tried our fair share of cocktails from around the world, today we took our cues from the snow and headed to Norway. We were joined in the studio by a Norwegian ex-pat who showed us the wonders of Aquavit.

What are your goals for 2024? If you said you wanted to learn something new, might it be the game of Bridge? We were joined by our friend, and eternal scholar, Marti Thompson to get her tips on starting new hobbies and learn a little more about why learning bridge might make you a better partner.

Have you ever pitched a great idea for your next family trip or thought you had the best idea for your next work project only to get rejected? We got tips from one of KELOLAND News’ own on how to “pitch with pizzazz”.

The Pantone 2024 Color of the Year is Peach Fuzz. We were joined by a local makeup artist to learn how to bring the color into your makeup routine.

And Ashley and Sophie tried their hand at another DIY! Today they made their own “magic wallets”.

Tune in tomorrow for very special edition of KELOLAND Living as we sit down with recipients for this year’s Tradition of Caring grants.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.