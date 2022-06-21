We were preempted during the beginning of the show but hope you caught the last two segments!

Have you ever wanted to make some upgrades but you’re not sure what ones or where to start? We had a fixer upper stop by to share her personal experience and advice on making those upgrades.

Making an itinerary is one way to get ready for vacation but how about becoming familiar with your destination by reading books? REACH Literacy stopped by to help you get your hands on the best books featuring your destination.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re sitting down with our next Across the table guest, stopping by Hay Camp Brewery and stopping by the Jon Crane Gallery. All that and more coming up on Wednesday’s show at 2 PM.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!