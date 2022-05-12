Experts continue to expect the rise in mortgage rates. We sat down with Reliabank Loan Officer for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn how they can help you lock in a low rate.

It’s Ashley Thompson’s birthday today! We celebrated by taking old jeans and turning them into shorts to make the perfect present.

A warm, relaxing bath is the perfect way to end a long day of work. We helped you upgrade that experience even more by making DIY hidden crystal bath bombs.

Sioux Empire United Way stopped by to let us know they’re looking for new community leaders through their emerging leaders program and why you’d want to get involved.

Did you know that when it comes to music, what you listen to, can affect your mood? We had an expert join us to explain the impact this makes and how your mood can change with just a note.

We’ve got another great KELOLAND Living show planned for tomorrow to help kick off your weekend on the right foot! We’re walking you through the process of donating blood, demonstrating how to create the perfect outdoor tablescape and learning about textiles in art. All that and more coming up on Friday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELOA-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media.