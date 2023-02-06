We had an extra special show today. We introduced you to more 2023 Verne Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring recipients.

East River Legal Services is a non-profit law firm designed to give a voice to those who may have little say when they find themselves dealing with a civil legal issue. We sat down to learn more about how they help individuals in this situation and the services they offer.

More than 10,000 children are in the South Dakota foster care system. Children’s Home Society in Rapid City stopped by to explain how they help make a difference for families across the state.

Setting your kids up for success is so important. Sioux Falls Hope Coalition joined us to explain how they can help families who fall below 185% of the federal poverty level, connect with preschool.

Feisty Fighters stopped by the studio to share how they are making a difference for cancer patients and how they strive to make sure that the person on a cancer journey, knows they are not alone.

