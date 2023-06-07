Whether you live out west or are heading out there this summer for vacation, Jewel of the West in Hill City is a place you’ll want to add to your places to stop. We sat down with the owner to learn all about what the unique gift shop has to offer.

We think it’s safe to say everyone would like a brighter smile but achieving that can be difficult. Power Swabs visited with KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson to tell us all about their teeth Whitening and Stain Out System.

Dogs and tattoos might be something you don’t put together but we learned all about a charity event that is doing just that. Red Arbor Tattoo & Almost Home Canine Rescue joined us to tell us how you can get tattoos for a cause.

Healthy and dessert don’t always go hand in hand but on today’s show we created an option that allows you to have your cake and eat it too. We demonstrated how you can make a traditional looking cake using just fruit!

Do you know what you’re getting the special father in your life for Father’s Day yet? If not, don’t worry! We sat down with a local dad to get gift ideas for you!

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re making a taco that has the flavor of a burger, getting the details for what’s happening this weekend at Levitt at the Falls and getting up to speed on what you can expect at the Sioux Falls Pride events this weekend. All that and more coming up on Thursday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!