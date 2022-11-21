Happy Thanksgiving week! We have an extra special show just for you.

We shared details on the Parade of Lights in Sioux Falls and the Festival of Lights in Rapid City to share where you can experience holiday magic with the brightest floats you’ve ever seen.

We demonstrated ways you can use up all your Thanksgiving leftovers so you don’t have to let the food go to waste.

Jeff Gould stopped by to tell us about A Prairie Christmas – On Stage and gave us a rundown of where we can catch the sleigh ride and hear those jingle bells with your own ears.

Have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We showed you how you can create your own DIY holiday stars with just a few items.

We headed out West River to check out all of the beautiful work you can find at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing.

Tune in tomorrow for a great KELOLAND Living encore performance. We’re making banana splits, getting tips on how to be productive without being busy and showing you how you can triage your yard. All that and more coming up on Friday’s show at 2 PM.

