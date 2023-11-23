We hope you are all stuffed from a delicious meal and full of happy memories as we wrap up this year’s Thanksgiving!

Have you had enough turkey yet? On today’s show, we made chocolate-covered strawberries that look just like turkeys!

If you want to waltz through this party season, like actually waltz, check out today’s segment where Mitchell and Ashley learned to waltz!

It’s definitely party season but have you ever thought about adding a grown-up pajama party to your docket? We got tips on how to through the best slumber parties ever!

And we sat down with our friends from Feeding South Dakota along with our very own KELOLAND News’ Tom Hanson to talk more about the state of food insecurity in our community.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!