Next weekend Levitt at the Falls has a unique collaboration with Innoskate. They stopped by to explain skateboarding culture and what you’ll find at the Levitt July 9-11.

Heading to the lake or have a big gathering this weekend for the Fourth of July? We asked a mixologist to stop by and share a delicious batch cocktail recipe so you don’t have to sit behind the bar all night refilling drinks.

Speaking of summer, does the severe weather and loud noise from construction cause your pet to have anxiety? An expert joined us to share some tips to keep your pup calm.

Are you a fan of rhubarb? If not, we bet we could change your mind after you try out the recipe we learned on today’s show.

We hope you have a fun and safe weekend celebrating the Fourth of July! We are off Monday but will have a special encore showing of KELOLAND Living for you on Monday. We’re learning how to do a chakra tune-up, sharing a guide to building muscle and learning how you can make introductions with meaning. All that and more coming up on Monday’s show.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!