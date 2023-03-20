Throughout the month of March, we’re highlighting Nexstar’s Remarkable Women nominees. Today, we introduced you to Tatewin Means to hear more about how she is bettering her community on the Pine Ridge reservation.

The Better Business Bureau has a mission to keep us up to speed on scams. They joined us on set to review the most common scams from 2022 that we should all still be on the look out for.

Military families are no strangers to sacrifice. That’s why Folds of Honor has been stepping up with a scholarship program for the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military since ’07. Learn how you can help them in their mission by following the link below.

Gratitude and grief don’t always seem to work together, but today local counselor taught us how the shared experiences in grief bring us value, and in turn gratitude.

Warmer weather is getting closer, despite the snow in the forecast. While every body is a swim suit body we all know that some of us are looking to tone up before a dip in the pool. That’s why we’ve got a special workout designed with the female body in mind.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re learning how to find the right therapist for you. Plus, we’re heading back to JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to hear all about how foodies and truckies are coming together in this week’s Across the Table! Speaking of foodies, we’re channeling our inner Julia Child and taking a “swig” at cooking with wine. All that and more coming up on Tuesday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!