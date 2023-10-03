On today’s KELOLAND Living, Mitchell Olson sat down with the James Oppenheimer with the Sioux Falls Humane Society in this weeks Across the Table.

Then, Ashley Thompson got the scoop on how the Center For Family Medicine is celebrating 50 years of patients in Sioux Falls.

Also, Jim Mathis, a Board Member with the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk (And self-admitted foodie) told our hosts what to expect at this year’s Taste of Sioux Falls.

Then the folks of Creston Properties dropped in to tell us all about the upcoming Parade of Apartments going on this upcoming weekend.

And another KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show vendor, Unique Boutique, showcased their wares for Ashley & Mitchell.

