On today’s show Ashley Thompson took us into her own backyard where she is attempting to grow her own grape vines and start a backyard vineyard.

We learned more about the upcoming SME Leadership Summit and the upcoming walk for Step Forward to Prevent Suicide.

As we celebrate PRIDE month are you wondering how to talk to your kids about being an LGTBQIA+ ally? Check out today’s segments for tips.

We’ve got another great show on Monday! As you head into the work week do you need tips on keeping your cool at work? We’ve got tips for you! AND we’re getting PRIDE book ideas! Tune into KELOLAND LAND Living at 2 PM!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!