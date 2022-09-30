We featured both grapes and jam on today’s show, but no they were not together.

If you want to impress your friends at your next dinner party, then watch our segment on the up-and-coming grape varietals in the wine world.

But if you think they would find jam more impressive than wine, then we still have you covered with our recipe for tomato red onion jam.

We know you aren’t thinking about winter just yet, but while you still have time we went over the five things you need to take care of in your yard before the snow flies.

Keep KELOLAND Warm kicks off tomorrow. Learn more about you can help our community stay warm this winter with the donation of gently used coats and winter gear.

And if your kids are bouncing off the walls you might want to try the DIY meditation jar we made on today’s show.

We’ve got another great show this comin on Monday! Ashley and Brittany are kicking off their DIY Halloween costumes. What do you think they will be this year?? We bat you can’t guess.