Has the sound of fluttering wings or the sight of bat guano have you feeling a little batty? Thankfully, there’s a company that can take care of your problem in a humane way. CP Bat Mitigation stopped by to explain their process for safely removing bats from your space.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? The 11th Annual Scavenger’s Journey is taking place from Wall to Wagner. They stopped by to tell us all about the treasure trove of goods you will find.

If you wish you could have a brighter, whiter smile we’ve got the perfect product for you. Power Swabs joined us to tell us about their Fourth of July teeth whitening special that will have you feeling confident just in time for your festivities.

When you think of pasta, you probably think of it as not the healthiest options.. That’s why today we demonstrated how to make a creamy carrot pasta sauce that is not only healthy but delicious.

When nice weather arrives we all want to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. That includes taking our workouts outside. We sat down to get tips for staying safe when exercising in the heat.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re getting advice on muscle recovery, introducing you to our next Across The Table guest and stopping by Big Thunder Gold Mine. All that and more coming up on Tuesday’s KELOLAND Living at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!