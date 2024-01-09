On today’s show we went “bananas” both figuratively and literally as we both made a delicious banana bread recipe…and when a little crazy as Mitchell Olson is still trying to get home after being stranded in a snowstorm with his favorite SDSU fans following their victory in Frisco, TX, so Ashley Thompson had to host the show alone.

She did however take that opportunity to channel her inner Bob Ross and give us all a little painting lesson.

We also sat down with our friends from the Better Business Bureau to find out which scams and bad business practices to watch for in the health and fitness industry.

And in this week’s Across the Table we sat down with the man behind Sioux Falls’ Rainbow Chorus.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re sitting down to get a lesson from journalism on how to pitch your ideas with pizzazz.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.