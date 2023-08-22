On today’s show Mitchell Olson took Ashley Thompson on an adventure in Downtown Sioux Falls as they tested people’s knowledge of the Statue of David and Fawick Park.

To make sure they have built up enough muscle to strong arm themselves into more fun adventures, they also got a lesson in deadlifts from a local fitness expert.

The ladies from Tail Chasers stopped by to show us their homemade dog treats that are so good, even people enjoy eating them! (Just ask Mitchell – he tried one!)

In this week’s Across the Table Ashley sat down with one of our favorite reoccurring guests, Vince Danh. Learn more about Vince’s travels to Vietnam and his commitment to community by checking out their interview, linked below.

And with back-to-school just around the corner for most parents in KELOLAND, you’ll also want to check out today’s interview with a physician from Center of Family Medicine. They cover everything from back-to-school physicals to when to let your kid stay home with a cough.

Tune in again tomorrow for another great show! We’re learning a fun way to turn those old t-shirts cluttering up your closet into art for your wall!

