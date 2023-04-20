If you love to shop, we shared the perfect opportunity coming up this weekend. Junkin Market Days is in town and if you like unique items you won’t be disappointed. We got all the details on today’s show.

For this week’s Reliabank Business Beat we sat down with The Christensen Law Firm to celebrate 30 years of their service. Renee shared more about what she accomplished and what she sees for the future.

We continued shining a spotlight on nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Who Powers You Contest. Today, we introduced you to Pearl Holt and James Croshaw to hear how they’re making a difference in their community.

Do you or someone you know suffer from neuropathy pain? Potentially dangerous meds doesn’t have to be the answer when it comes to managing pain. We stopped by Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy to speak with Dr. Jeff Watson about treament options that don’t involve meds.

When you think of our community, there are a variety of ways to get involved and give back. Just alone, Great Plains Zoo has many to keep you busy and fullfilled. Ashley Thompson recently stopped by to try out one way – how to feed a giraffe.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re checking in with another familiar face to see where they are now, sitting down with Plexaderm to get details on a special offer that will leave you looking younger and getting details on the Annual Shred It Event. All that and more coming up on Friday’s KELOLAND Living.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!