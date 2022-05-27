Kick off your weekend on the right foot by catching up with everything from today’s show!

Jewel of the West a gift store featuring an extensive collection of handmade, hand selected sterling silver jewelry, leather goods, apparel, home décor and American Western art in Hill City. We stopped by to learn why it’s a destination you want to add to your list.

Memorial Day weekend has arrived. We invited the Commander with the American Legion post 15 to join us on the show to help us better understand the holiday and how we can observe proper flag etiquette.

Speaking of Memorial Day, do you have your festive décor ready? The Museum of Visual Materials demonstrated and easy way to make your own DIY fabric garland.

It’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. A community member stopped by to share how we can help celebrate these amazing cultures.

How much money and time would you save by skipping the drive thru at your favorite coffee shop? Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson tried a few special coffee recipes that have been trending lately to show how you can make it right at home.

That’s a wrap on another great week. We have a special encore performance on Monday for Memorial Day. We’re highlighting five Tradition of Caring recipients. We will sharing more on the non-profit organizations and how you can support them.

