We kicked off our week with a special summer vacation day themed show.

One thing is for sure. Having the perfect read for your vacation getaway is a must. Siouxland Libraries stopped by to share some summer reads you’ll want to add to your list.

Speaking of things you need on your vacation. How about a tasty drink? We shared a delicious pineapple mojito mocktail recipe on today’s show and shared tips for cutting up a pineapple to make it easier.

Looking to have fun this summer but don’t have the time to actually get out of town? We took you inside Sioux Falls to show you some of the best opportunities to explore right here at home.

If you have a kid that loves activities and trying new things in the summer, we have no doubt you’ll find something they’ll love with Sioux Falls Parks & Rec. We got details on the programs and opportunities going on throughout the summer.

If all of those things sound great to you but summer is your busy time, don’t fret. All you need is a couple minutes to meditate and take yourself anywhere in the world. We learned how to do just that and the benefits for doing it.

We hope you enjoyed our summer vacation show. We’ve got another great show lined up for you tomorrow so be sure and meet us back on the couch. We’re sitting down with the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, introducing you to our next Across the Table guest and talking with a cast member from Paw Patrol. All that and more coming up on tomorrow’s show at 2 PM!

