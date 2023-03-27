Do the eyes looking back at you in the mirror look a little more aged than you remember them? Dr. Alison Tendler from ARTison Skin and Laser Center stopped by to explain her surgical and non-surgical options to rejuvenating the skin around your eyes.

In order to have a bountiful harvest this fall; you have to get your seeds started now. Our favorite Master Gardener stopped by to walk us through the seed-starting process and explain which seeds to plant now – and which can wait.

Speaking of gardening, is it getting harder to physically do all the planting, tending and harvesting? On today’s show we learned a few exercises for mobility to make sure you can enjoy your favorite hobbies for a lifetime.

Getting glammed up for a gala is even more fun in a festively decorated getting-ready-room. We tried our hands at two different crafts that are perfect for decorating that space.

We’ve got another great show coming up tomorrow! One silver lining to all the extra snow is an extended ski season. Great Bear is stopping by to tell us more about their bonus ski day in April. And we’re getting started on our Easter to-do list with a DIY Easter basket!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.